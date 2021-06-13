Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 133,742 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 133,742 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.