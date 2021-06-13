Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

