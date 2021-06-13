HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $274.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,848.15 or 0.99842145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,307,525 coins and its circulating supply is 262,172,375 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.