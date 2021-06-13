Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Critical Survey

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Her Imports and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.67%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Her Imports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million N/A -$7.48 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 605.72 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -221.25

Her Imports has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Her Imports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

