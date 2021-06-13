Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Herc worth $211,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

