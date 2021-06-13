Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $38.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. 288,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $3,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

