HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

