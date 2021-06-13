HighTower Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -177.55 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

