HighTower Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 304,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

