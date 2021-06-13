HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

