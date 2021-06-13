HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

