HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of BlueRiver Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

BLUA opened at $9.79 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

