HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $4.74 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

