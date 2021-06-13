Hillenbrand, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

