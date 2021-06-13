Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $174.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $221,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 454,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

