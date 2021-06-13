Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.05

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.05 and last traded at C$36.97, with a volume of 58628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.