Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $225.18 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

