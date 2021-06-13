H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HRB stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

