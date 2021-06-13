HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $2,850.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

