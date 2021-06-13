Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

