Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

