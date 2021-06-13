Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, margins and volumes in the Advanced Materials unit are expected to remain under pressure due to weakness in aerospace. The company is also seeing pressure on ethylene amines volumes and margins. Costs associated with turnarounds are also likely to weigh on Polyurethanes margins.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.22 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Huntsman by 135.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 131,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 209.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

