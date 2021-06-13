Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $13.08 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.08 or 0.00036468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $145.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00791137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.68 or 0.08186490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

