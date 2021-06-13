Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYDI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. Hydromer has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.38.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

