IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.56. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.56, with a volume of 515,648 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

