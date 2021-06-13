IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.56. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.56, with a volume of 515,648 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
