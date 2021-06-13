iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $24.77 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.