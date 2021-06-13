Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 224.5% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ILUS stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 14,076,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,951. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
