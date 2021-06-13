Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 224.5% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,596,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILUS stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 14,076,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,951. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

