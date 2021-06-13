Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,863,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 223,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.