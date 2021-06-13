Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 1,863,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 223,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

