Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after acquiring an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of IRT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.