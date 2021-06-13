Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

