Innoviva, Inc. Acquires 6,268,975 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,462,050.00.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.