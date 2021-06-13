InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the May 13th total of 852,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 955,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

