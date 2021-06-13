Insider Buying: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Buys $192,500.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HYMC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

