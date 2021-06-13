Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $25,624.50 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, William Rand Cook bought 1,300 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $20,228.00.

FRST stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

