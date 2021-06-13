Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Sells $30,600,000.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.56. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.