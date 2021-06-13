Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $20,262.80 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $20,262.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
IIPR stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.30.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
