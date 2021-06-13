Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $20,262.80 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $20,262.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IIPR stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

