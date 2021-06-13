Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells $158,540.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.