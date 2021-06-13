Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $246,400.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

