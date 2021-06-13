Insider Selling: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,723,200.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

