Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 23,540 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30.

NVCR stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,966.36 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 72.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.