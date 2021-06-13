Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 2,421 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

