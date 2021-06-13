Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $827,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.25.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.