Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Insperity by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 234,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Insperity by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

