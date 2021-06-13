InsurAce (INSUR) Trading Down 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $14.10 million and $1.25 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

