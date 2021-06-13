International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISCO opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. International Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.