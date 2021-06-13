Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,750 Average PT from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,422 ($70.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £166.93. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The company has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58.

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

