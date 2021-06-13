Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,973. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

