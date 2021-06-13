Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 80.2% in May

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PYZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 40,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $96.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
