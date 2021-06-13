Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 80.2% in May

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the May 13th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PYZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.16. 40,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter.

