Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 180,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

