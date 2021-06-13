Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.